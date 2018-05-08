New solution for particle and protein characterisation

The new NanoBrook Omni from Testa Analytical Solutions combines particle sizing and zeta potential technology in one powerful and accurate instrument for particle and protein characterisation.

Drawing upon high-performance dynamic light scattering (DLS) for particle sizing and distribution, and on Doppler velocimetry (electrophoretic light scattering) for zeta potential, most measurements only take a minute or two.

The NanoBrook Omni offers labs the versatility to measure samples in almost any aqueous or organic solvent based suspension. For samples with low mobilities, such as saline and PBS, the instrument also includes a phase analysis light scattering (PALS) measurement capability.

The product uses three measurement angles to ensure unbiased, high sensitivity particle sizing and zeta potential results. Measurements of traditional colloids are usually made at 90° scattering angle for best results. For nanoparticles, proteins and peptides (< 50nm), the system allows samples to be measured using a 173° backscattering angle to ensure best signal-to-noise and reproducibility of measurements. Finally, a 15° detection angle can be selected for added sensitivity with aggregation measurements. Zeta potential measurements are always performed using the 15° detection angle to minimise diffusion broadening.

Perhaps the most important benefit for users of the NanoBrook Omni is its outstanding reproducibility from sample-to-sample, operator-to-operator, and instrument-to-instrument.