New separation technique solves complex applications

Postnova Analytics reports on growing use of its EAF2000 system to separate and characterise complex proteins, antibodies and viruses as well as charged nanoparticles, colloids and polymers.

Launched in 2018, the EAF2000 is a field-proven system that combines the principle of Electrical and Asymmetrical Field Flow Fractionation in a single platform. Electrical and Cross Flow Fields are applied simultaneously across the FFF channel enabling separation by size and simultaneous measurement of particle charge based on electrophoretic mobility. Combining these two powerful separation techniques in a single platform opens the door to characterising complex samples that have proven impossible using other techniques.

Soheyl Tadjiki, managing director of Postnova Analytics, says: "Traditional Flow FFF separations are proven to provide particle size or molar mass distribution data. Using our system allows identifying charge heterogeneities which might be present inside the different size and molar mass fractions. As particle or molecule charge plays a large role in many applications, including protein aggregation, polymer flocculation, and particle agglomeration, the EAF2000 opens completely new ways for a significantly better understanding of these phenomena and will quickly help to establish more efficient product development and QC processes."