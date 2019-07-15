New scratch assay starter kit

BioTek Instruments continues to enhance cell biology workflows with the introduction of the Scratch Assay Starter Kit for use with its Lionheart Automated Cell Imagers and CytationCell Imaging Multi-Mode Readers. The Scratch Assay Starter Kit includes the AutoScratchWound Making Tool, Scratch App software, sample packages of 24- and 96-well microplates, and cleaning reagents.

When using this kit in kinetic cell migration and invasion scratch wound assays, AutoScratch automatically creates repeatable scratches of equivalent size and area in confluent cell monolayers to increase consistency and facilitate normalisation across subsequent assays. Interchangeable manifolds facilitate processing in 24- and 96-well microplates, and AutoScratch easily fits into laminar flow hoods. The USB-supplied Scratch Assay App software includes pre-defined protocols to automatically calculate key wound healing assay statistics such as wound width, percent confluence and maximum healing rate. The supplied 24- and 96-well microplate sample packs and cleaning reagents enable hands-free workflow convenience while ensuring optimal scratch assay performance and analysis.