New SAS Tri-Clover Isolator Head for Microbial Air Sampler Available from Cherwell Laboratories. Allowing easier installation within RABs and filling lines for environmental monitoring in Grade A environments

Cherwell Laboratories announces the addition of the SAS Tri-Clover Isolator Head to its extensive range of microbial air samplers for a broad range of environmental monitoring applications in cleanroom, isolator and other controlled areas. Enabling simpler installation within restricted-access barrier systems (RABs) and filling lines, the new isolator head has the same features as the standard SAS sampling head, but it can now be more easily positioned in situ.

The new SAS Isolator sampling head with tri-clover fitting, which is an industry standard, hygienic fitting, is used in conjunction with the SAS Super Isolator. This microbial air sampler offers an accurate, reliable and flexible monitoring solution for isolator cabinets and filling lines. Using bespoke stainless-steel sampling heads such as the new Tri-Clover version, which are placed permanently inside an isolator cabinet and connected to an externally located control unit, reduces potential contamination risk. These viable particle samplers use standard sieve sampling technology to collect one cubic metre air samples.

As it uses an industry standard tri-clover (tri-clamp) fitting, the new sampling head provides easy integration within confined spaces, as well as allowing quick and easy removal for service and/or calibration. It can also be supplied for either Contact plates or Petri dishes, to meet differing customer requirements.