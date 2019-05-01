New reference standards for cannabis testing

Restek's ever-growing selection of cannabis reference standards has expanded again with a new cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) CRM.

This certified reference material (CRM) is U.S. DEA exempt, so there's no need to purchase costly neat materials, make your own standards, or deal with DEA forms and registrations. Verified in composition and stability, this CBGA standard is ideal for combining with other Restek cannabinoid CRMs for quantitative potency analysis using the Raptor ARC-18 LC column.

And like all Restek certified reference materials (CRMs), it is manufactured and QC tested in ISO-accredited labs to satisfy ISO requirements.