New range of GCaMP calcium indicators from AMS Bio

AMS Bio has added a new range of GCaMP calcium indicators (jGCaMP7b, jGCaMP7c, jGCaMP7f, jGCaMP7s) to its portfolio of ready-to-use adeno-associated virus (AAV) biosensor products. These viruses encoded biosensors are supplied ready for use for neural activity studies in vivo.

AAV Biosensors provide a snapshot of intracellular interactions, specifically active brain circuitry. Using fluorescent protein-based AAV biosensors allows permanent marking of active cells over short time scales, providing a window into the real-time biochemistry of living cells and whole organisms.

GCaMP is a genetically encoded calcium indicator (GECI) generated from a fusion of the green fluorescent protein (GFP), calmodulin, and M13, a peptide sequence from myosin light chain kinase. Upon binding of GECI to Ca2+ there is an induction of a change in fluorescence signal. It is this change in signal that allows for measurement of the action potentials, and other receptor activation events, that trigger Ca2+ fluxes. GCaMP7 are the 7th generation of GCaMP, offering improved engineering for increased signal-to-noise ratio and much faster kinetics, when compared to previous versions, specifically, GCaMP3 and GCaMP5G.

These biosensors are introduced to cells, tissues or organisms to detect changes by fluorescent microscopy or spectrum changes. They permit long-term imaging and can be engineered to specifically target cellular compartments or organelles. Additionally, the biosensors permit signalling pathway exploration or allow the measurement of a biomolecule. They do all this while preserving both spatial and temporal cellular processes.