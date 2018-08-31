New programmable shaking dry bath

Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new EchoTherm model SC25XT fully programmable variable speed shaking dry bath for use with biological and other samples.

The SC25XT is fully programmable with five-programme memory and with a temperature range from -20°C to 100°C. It has a variable speed orbital shaker for mixing samples while controlling sample temperature to 1ºC. Included are a 30-day count down timer with alarm and Auto-off, data logger, and RS232 I/O port for data logging or controlling the units from a computer.

The SC25XT uses accessory sample blocks available for 0.2, 0.5, 1.5, 15 and 50ml centrifuge tubes, 2ml vials, 20ml scintillation vials. Also, PCR tubes and plates, 96-well and 384-well assay plates of all shapes, deep-well assay plates, and other blocks for various sizes of test tubes. The unit is Peltier driven for chilling and heating.

It is an excellent molecular biology tool and can be used to run temperature/time profiles, unattended restriction digestions or ligations, automatic enzyme reactions and deactivations, storing oocytes at 17°C, storing DNA libraries at the workstation, and more.