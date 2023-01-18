New programmable hot plate

Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new EchoTherm programmable digital stirring hot plate for use in chemical, pharmaceutical, environmental, biochemical, and other laboratories where reproducible, accurate chemical reaction control and sample preparation are a must.

With the easy to use EchoTherm model HS40, programming is done through the front panel membrane switch and full-functioned custom liquid crystal display. The unit can store 10 programs in memory of as many as 10 steps each where each step is a temperature, temperature ramp rate, stirring speed and time. Each program can be made to repeat itself automatically from 1 to 98 times or infinitely if wanted. All programs are stored electronically.

Heater plates are 8" (20.3 cm) x 8" (20.3 cm) white, solid ceramic glass for excellent chemical resistance and quick heating. The plate surface can be heated from ambient to 450°C in less than 3 minutes. Plate surface temperature or solution temperature can be controlled directly to 1°C of the target. Accuracy is 1% of the reading using platinum RTD circuitry. The units are supplied with temperature calibration certificates traceable to NIST.

Stirring speed is 100 to 1,500 rpm and controlled by optical coupler to 10 rpm. Countdown timer with alarm and user settable Auto-Off and RS232 I/O port are standard. Various sample probes are available as accessories. The Model HS40 is available in 100, 115, and 230 VAC, 50/60 Hz models. All units are UL, CSA, and CE certified.