New product added to immunotherapy range

AMS Bio has added a new product to its immunotherapy range, a PD-L2 / TCR activator - CHO recombinant cell line.

PD-L2 is one of the key players in immune checkpoint therapy, which is the focus of the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physiology & Medicine. This work, pioneered by Professor James P Allison from the USA and Professor Tasuku Honjo from Japan, has led to treatments for cancers such as melanoma, lung cancer and others based upon immune checkpoint therapy.

The binding of Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1), a receptor expressed on activated T-cells, to its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, negatively regulates immune responses. The PD-1 ligands are found on most cancers, and PD-1: PD-L2 interaction inhibits T-cell activity and allows cancer cells to escape immune surveillance. The PD1:PD-L1/2 Pathway is also involved in regulating autoimmune responses, making these proteins promising therapeutic targets for a number of cancers, as well as multiple sclerosis, arthritis, lupus, and type I diabetes.

AMS Bio offers a comprehensive range of purified, soluble immunoreceptors and proteins involved in key immunosignaling pathways, such as PD-1, PD-L1, PD-L2, CTLA-4, TIGIT, LAG3 and IDO. Additionally, the company offer a number of cell lines and assay kits that can be used to screen for inhibitors of protein-protein interaction, as well as neutralizing antibodies to serve as positive controls for inhibition.