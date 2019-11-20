New pipette tip filters

Porvair Sciences has developed a new range of filters for pipette tips for a leading separation science supplier that was looking to bring control of supply and manufacture of these components in house.

Initially Porvair Sciences undertook testing to fully characterise (air flow, pore size, material make-up) the outsourced pipette tip filters the customer sought to replace. Then working closely with an injection moulding company that was reverse engineering the pipette tip itself, the team developed a high-performance pipette tip filter based upon its Vyon porous plastic.

Following a lengthy competitive evaluation of filtered pipette tips from a number of different suppliers the customer elected to go with Porvair Sciences. This decision has enabled the customer to both improve upon its existing product as well as bringing control of supply and manufacture in house.

Benefitting from the Vyon porous plastics, the pipette tip filters are fully compliant with FDA, USP Class VI and European Pharmacopoeia statutory regulations as well as being free from heavy metals. The combination of these ultra-clean materials, with excellent porosity properties, has produced a highly reproducible filtered pipette tip with an excellent edge finish that always provides an optimum fit into the pipette tip, enabling labs to routinely achieve superior liquid handling and dispensing.