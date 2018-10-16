New partnership for gene therapy advances

eXmoor pharma and MeiraGTx have announced an extension to their strategic collaboration.

eXmoor is providing process development services from its Commercialisation Laboratories at Future Space, Bristol. Two streams of work have focused on development of the MeiraGTx adherent and suspension cell process platforms and have demonstrated yield improvement as well as scale up towards commercial supply.

This collaboration is the next step in the relationship following eXmoor’s assistance in the design and implementation of MeiraGTx’s new Gene Therapy Facility in central London.

Managing director of eXmoor, Angela Osborne said “The synergy with the Consultancy business keeps our Lab Team focused on the end game of GMP manufacturing and I’m very pleased that we can build on our strong relationship to deliver value for MeiraGTx."

James Christie, SVP Manufacturing and Supply for MeiraGTx said: “By working with strategic partners such as eXmoor it enhances and augments MeiraGTx skill sets in our drive to deliver innovative Gene Therapy products to market and patients."