New modules for crystallisation platform

Crystallisation technology provider Technobis Crystallization Systems has launched two new modules for the CrystalBreeder, a multi-reactor crystallisation platform for medium throughput solid-state research. The new modules offer vapour diffusion and evaporation capabilities, increasing the instrument’s versatility and facilitating the design space for more advanced experiments.

Adding to the success of the original design, the new modules provide space for controlled evaporation crystallization and vapour diffusion. These are more advanced processes that involve carefully controlling vacuum pressures, temperatures and overhead stirring speeds to obtain X-ray quality single crystals for structural determination of the API.

The two modules sit on top of the benchtop apparatus to keep the equipment compact. Scientists can control the temperature, sampling rates and stir speeds for all eight disposable block reactors using the software and generate accurate temperature-dependent solubility curves in under four hours. Furthermore, the reactor vials’ shape mimics that of traditional NMR tubes, which are ideal vessels for growing crystals.

“The CrystalBreeder multi-reactor can perform 32 parallel temperature-controlled experiments at working volumes of 0.06 – 0.1 mL, allowing for more advanced experiments, such as cooling crystallisation, slurry and thermocycling, with small amounts of material,” says Dr Carmen Guguta at Technobis.

“Because active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are complex, multiple screening processes must take place to provide a better understanding of polymorphic landscapes. The problem is, with ongoing supply chain disruptions and increased pressure on drug developers to deliver innovative products, scientists may only have access to small amounts of compound, so every experiment must be handled with care,” continues Guguta.

“Our customers asked us to develop a versatile instrument to carry out rapid complete crystallization, polymorph, and solubility screens with as little as 1mg of compound. Ultimately, this is necessary to determine the physical, structural and chemical characteristics of an API, which may affect drug product performance,” concludes Guguta.