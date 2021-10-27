New microscope module

CrestOptics, a manufacturer of microscopy solutions and advanced systems for fluorescence microscopy and diagnostic applications, has launched DeepSIM, a super resolution module designed to enhance the imaging capabilities of confocal microscope systems. The DeepSIM module can be used with Crest’s X-light V3 spinning disk, or alternative confocal systems, to offer high-resolution images for life science researchers.

"We are pleased to introduce DeepSIM to the market to continue enhancing the flexibility of our systems and offer a superior product which further expands the imaging capabilities for life science researchers by overcoming the challenges associated with current super-resolution systems. We are continuously developing new products to enhance specifications of current systems and introduce new modules to offer exceptional image quality,” said Raino Ceccarelli, Head of Product Development at CrestOptics. “The DeepSIM module augments super resolution microscopy to answer the deep biological questions effortlessly”.

“Our product portfolio, including the new DeepSIM module, provides accessible super-resolution microscopy helping scientists obtain meaningful deep data. All of our products are designed to be easily configurable to offer streamlined user experience and high-resolution imaging solutions,” said Luca Clario at CrestOptics. “Offering this additional module will improve imaging for our current customers, and also meet the needs of researchers using other microscopy systems”.