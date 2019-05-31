Precision sensor manufacturer Micro-Epsilon has introduced a microscope lens that enables the temperature monitoring of ultra-small components. The lens is available as an upgrade for the thermoImager TIM 450 and TIM 640 high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, enabling thermographic macro shooting of individual components based on a spatial resolution of up to 28µm.



Due to the new microscope lens, the thermoImager TIM 450 high resolution thermal imaging camera (382x288 pixels) and TIM 640 (640x480 pixels) can detect minor temperature differences at high precision and high reliability. The microscope lens was developed specifically for PCB (printed circuit board) temperature measurements, PCB assembly monitoring and for inspecting micro-sized solder and weld joints. However, the lens is also suitable for a wide range of other industrial and laboratory-based temperature monitoring applications.



In addition to overall temperature profile images and videos, detailed macro shooting of individual objects is now possible in real time at up to 125Hz based on a spatial resolution of up to 28µm. The distance between the camera and the object to be measured can be up to 100mm. The camera can be freely positioned within this range. Scalable temperature ranges are from -20°C to +100°C, from 0°C to 250°C, and from 150°C to 900°C. Due to the large working distance, temperature measurements of electronic components can be carried out during electrical parameter function tests.



The lens enables the display and rapid analysis of quickly changing temperatures and to record radiometric videos and images. The data can be exported and evaluated with other programs. A process interface cable, a USB cable, a high quality tripod and the comprehensive TIM Connect evaluation software are included in the scope of supply.