New microplate reader

BMG Labtech introduced the new CLARIOstar Plus at the SLAS 2019 meeting. New features including Enhanced Dynamic Range technology, rapid autofocus and dedicated detectors will help users to expand their capabilities in the lab.

The CLARIOstar Plus is a multi-mode microplate reader with advanced LVF Monochromators, highly sensitive filters, and an ultra-fast UV/vis spectrometer. The Enhanced Dynamic Range and automatic focus technologies make manual settings superfluous and detection optimisation easier than ever.

Atmospheric Control Unit, temperature incubation, multiple shaking, well scan and reagent injectors make the CLARIOstar Plus the ideal platform for any live cell-based assay.