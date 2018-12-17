New microplate range enhances measurement

Porvair Sciences has introduced its Krystal 2000 microplate range, which aims to set a new standard for luminescence and fluorescence assays.

Incorporating individual clear cups moulded into either a black or white polypropylene matrix using a patented `two-shot` manufacturing process totally eliminates the well-to-well optical crosstalk inherent with other clear-bottomed microplate designs. As a result, Krystal 2000 plates enable users to achieve high quality luminescence and fluorescence assay readings in terms of accuracy, repeatability and sensitivity.

Designed to the standard ANSI/SLAS format, each 96-well microplate is fully compatible with all commercially available plate readers, robotic sample processors and automated liquid handling systems.

Constructed from ultra-pure grade polystyrene, the new microplates are available in two formats. Opaque white microplates offer maximum reflectivity, enabling high sensitivity luminescence assays. For sensitive fluorescence measurements, the black microplate provides the all-absorbing background needed to minimise background interference.

In addition, the Krystal 2000 design offers improved cell binding efficiency and allows the convenience of direct measurements on bottom reading spectrophotometers and inverted microscopes. All tissue-culture treated plates are supplied lidded and sterile, in individual bags.