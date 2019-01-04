subscribe
 

General Lab Products

New microplate design

4th January 2019


Porvair Sciences has luanched its Krystal 2000 microplate range, which aims to set a new standard for luminescence and fluorescence assays.

Incorporating individual clear cups moulded into either a black or white polypropylene matrix using a `two-shot` manufacturing process totally eliminates the well-to-well optical crosstalk inherent with other clear-bottomed microplate designs. As a result the Krystal 2000 plates enable users to achieve excellent luminescence and fluorescence assay readings in terms of accuracy, repeatability and sensitivity.

Designed to the standard ANSI/SLAS format, each 96-well Krystal 2000 microplate is fully compatible with all commercially available plate readers, robotic sample processors and automated liquid handling systems.

Constructed from ultra-pure grade polystyrene, the new microplates are available in two formats. Opaque white microplates offer maximum reflectivity, enabling high sensitivity luminescence assays. For sensitive fluorescence measurements, the black microplate provides the all-absorbing background needed to minimise background interference.

In addition, the new design offers improved cell binding efficiency and allows the convenience of direct measurements on bottom reading spectrophotometers and inverted microscopes. All tissue-culture treated plates are supplied lidded and sterile, in individual bags.


Tags: 
Krystal 2000
porvair
microplate


Related Stories: 
New microplate range enhances measurement
Fast sample preparation
Microplate and chromatography products at Analytica 2018
Porvair Sciences announces 2012 microplate catalogue
Efficient buffer reagents for lysing cells

Subscribe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close