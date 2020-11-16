New microplate

Porvair Sciences has introduced a new 2.2ml 96 deep well plate specifically designed to be fully compatible with the Thermo Scientific KingFisher range of nucleic acid purification systems.

For many labs, up-front sample preparation and handling represents a major bottleneck in their research workflow, as it is largely done manually. Widely used for the nucleic acid purification step in SARS-CoV-2 testing, the KingFisher Flex instrument can process 96 samples per run when paired with 96 deep-well microplates. These systems are reported to drastically reduce processing time and increase productivity.

Krzysztof Kielmann, Microplates product manager at Porvair Sciences explained "As the Covid-19 pandemic has spread around the world the volume of RT-PCR tests required to detect and trace the spread of the virus has grown exponentially. With KingFisher systems offering one of the most widely used workflow solutions for medium to high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 testing the quantity of 96-well plates required by labs has grown enormously. However, many labs have struggled to find suitable 96-well deep well plates for their KingFisher systems and have had to compromise performance in order to maintain testing volumes."

Designed for compatibility and efficiency, each v-shaped bottom well in Porvair's new plate supports the specialised magnetic tips of all KingFisher instruments perfectly, maximising liquid sample collection, mixing and uptake during the purification process. From sample collection, mixing to purification, the Porvair Sciences 96 deep well plate is designed to ensure reproducible purification of nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 patient samples.

Porvair Sciences low affinity deep well plates are manufactured in a cleanroom production environment using virgin polypropylene that has the lowest leachables, extractables and is free from DNase and RNase. This allows SARS-CoV-2 test samples to be purified with the confidence of no risk of contamination or interference during the magnetic particle processing used by KingFisher nucleic acid purification systems.