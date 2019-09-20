New micro PMT ideal for medical applications

Hamamatsu Photonics is introducing a new micro PMT encapsulated in a plastic package ideal for downsizing medical diagnostic devices and environmental analysers. This new micro PMT goes on sale on October 1, 2019.

Hamamatsu Photonics now offers a new micro PMT “R12900U”, housing its smallest photomultiplier tube in a miniature plastic package designed to easily mount on electronic circuit boards. Installing this new micro PMT to serve as a photodetector means equipment such as environmental analysers and portable medical diagnostic devices can now be drastically downsized for convenient use, for example at patient bedsides.

This new micro PMT is available for sale starting from October 1, 2019, mainly for medical device and analytical instrument manufacturers in domestic and overseas markets. The company is also developing an even smaller micro PMT, and are aiming to start shipping sample products next spring.