New mass spec solution

An expert in miniaturised mass spectrometer detection instruments and technologies, Microsaic Systems has announced the launch of its latest chip-based mass spectrometer at Analytica 2018. Designed for point-of-need analysis, the 4500 MiD can be installed where no other mass spectrometer can be deployed, all while retaining the performance of a conventional mass spectrometry (MS) system.

Offering a one box solution for MS detection, Microsaic uses chip-based miniaturisation technology to provide agile sample detection and identification at the point of use. This allows end users to make quick decisions in real-time to optimise overall productivity.

The company's latest innovation combines the vacuum system, electronics and computer inside one box, with no need for a floor pump. Reliable, robust and user friendly, the new system boasts an increased mass range, a completely tool-less front-end for enhanced control, and an intuitive user interface. In addition, a change in front-end alignment has also strengthened system uptime while reducing the deposition of contaminants downstream.

Easy to operate and maintain, users don't require any prior MS knowledge as the system is simple to set up and use. It also offers reduced solvent, nitrogen and power consumption to lower operating costs and provide a greener solution for mass detection.

Glenn Tracey, CEO, commented: "Developed from customer feedback and market analysis, the 4500 MiD opens up even more applications for point-of-need mass spectrometry, including for larger biological molecules, such as peptides and small proteins.

"With over 60 patents to date, we're committed to further developing miniaturised mass spectrometry to bring the benefits of robust point-of-need analysis to biologics detection. A range of biological entities, such as monoclonal antibodies, can now be analysed by our technology in just minutes. This has a significant and very positive impact on biologic manufacturing productivity, and we are working with some of the foremost companies in the field."