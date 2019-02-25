New local exhaust ventilation hood

Flow Sciences has introduced the LEV III Local Exhaust Ventilation Hood, designed to provide personnel protection during processes such as rotary evaporation, flash chromatography and more. With the LEV III, applications and equipment can be moved out of fume hoods to conserve energy and increase valuable lab space.

The new series provides safety from chemical vapours generated during processes such as flash chromatography, evaporation from rotary evaporators and other process equipment applications.

Using a similar design to powder containment enclosures, the new hood was developed for vapours to be removed from the application and lab. Vapours are pulled to the rear of the enclosure, then up through plenums to keep laminar flow across the work surface and remove vapors effectively.



This enclosure is lightweight which makes it easily movable as the dynamics of the laboratory space changes.



The chemically resistant phenolic base is dished to maintain spills and coated to protect the work surface from harmful chemicals.



For ease of loading and unloading equipment, the LEV III series features a front sash that makes it simple to load equipment, then run the application either with an open face or with a very small face opening to save energy.