New LIMS webinar

7th January 2019


Setting your LIMS Project up for success: how can you make sure your LIMS project runs smoothly?
 
This is the ideal webinar for anyone considering or starting a LIMS project in 2019. Learn how to best gather your internal user requirements to ensure your LIMS project is a success.
 
Find out what you need to know from your laboratory team and what questions to ask from potential LIMS vendors.  
 
Date: Wednesday 23rd January, 2019
Time: 8am Pacific, 11am ET USA, 4pm UK, 5pm Europe
 
Learn how to get the information you need, along with a few tricks and tips along the way to make your project a success.
 
