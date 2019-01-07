New LIMS webinar

Setting your LIMS Project up for success: how can you make sure your LIMS project runs smoothly?

This is the ideal webinar for anyone considering or starting a LIMS project in 2019. Learn how to best gather your internal user requirements to ensure your LIMS project is a success.

Find out what you need to know from your laboratory team and what questions to ask from potential LIMS vendors.

Date: Wednesday 23rd January, 2019

Time: 8am Pacific, 11am ET USA, 4pm UK, 5pm Europe

Learn how to get the information you need, along with a few tricks and tips along the way to make your project a success.