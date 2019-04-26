New laser engine for biophotonics

Toptica Photonics will be introducing the new iChrome FLE at the upcoming ELMI event. It is the latest member of the company's successful iChrome multi-laser engine family. The iChrome FLE features up to seven laser lines in a flexible, yet robust and compact design for simple maintenance-free operation. will be introducing the new iChrome FLE at the upcomingevent. It is the latest member of the company's successful iChrome multi-laser engine family. The iChrome FLE features up to seven laser lines in a flexible, yet robust and compact design for simple maintenance-free operation.

The new solution addresses the need for a high-end multi-colour laser engine for advanced procedures in the biophotonics field (microscopy, cytometry, high throughput screening, etc.). Advanced applications may require more than four wavelengths, currently available in the iChrome CLE models (405, 488, 561, and 640 nm), as well as an additional fibre output. The new solution's extended platform can be configured with up to seven laser lines in the range of 405 to 640nm and with one or two fibre outputs (currently available lines 405, 420, 445, 460, 473, 488, 505, 515, 532, 561, 594, 640 nm).

Combined with its extensive features, the FLE is a fit for most advanced microscopy techniques, such as confocal microscopy, light sheet microscopy, STORM/PALM, TIRF, spinning disk microscopy, high throughput screening, super resolution microscopy, and FRAP/ FRET.