With Brady's new laboratory sample label, up to eight PCR tubes can be labelled simultaneously. Designed to resist a range of chemicals, and easily printable in any lab with a Brady label printer, the new B-492 PCR tube label is precise, reliable and efficient.

Instead of labelling every PCR tube separately, up to eight PCR tubes can now be identified simultaneously. The new tube label contains eight smaller, perforated labels in a single label strip. The self-adhesive strip can be applied on eight PCR tube labels in a rack and can easily be torn after application into separate PCR tube labels thanks to the perforations.

The new tube label is made out of polyester and will resist common lab chemicals, including DMSO, Xylene and Ethanol, as well as low and high temperatures. Its adhesive is designed to stick to curved PCR tubes so the label doesn't fall off, even when stored in liquid nitrogen. When printed with a Brady label printer, the ink on the label will not smear or fade and will remain legible throughout processing to enable reliable sample traceability.

The PCR tube label can be designed with Brady Workstation apps to include a barcode, symbol, serial number or other identification. The basic app suite is available for free and already covers a number of needs. More advanced apps include the possibility to link label printing with the lab's LIMS.