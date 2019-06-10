New instrument for antimicrobial susceptibility testing

A new benchtop automated reading and incubation system is now available in Europe for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). The new instrument provides microbiology laboratories with the accurate MIC results that clinicians need to confidently select an effective antibiotic for critically-ill patients while safeguarding future patient care through more successful antimicrobial stewardship.

Backed by a long history of AST accuracy, the Thermo Scientific Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST system relies on broth microdilution, the industry's gold standard, to provide an MIC result that supports the optimization of treatment decisions and ultimately, patient outcomes.

The new system adds value to laboratories that routinely retest invalid AST results or that require additional confirmatory testing prior to releasing results to clinicians. The immediate accuracy of phenotypically-driven MIC values delivers reliable results while minimising re-tests and can support a reduction in hidden costs associated with reporting delays.

Through close collaboration with leading pharmaceutical companies, the Sensititre system also offers one of the widest, most up-to-date selections of antimicrobials, enabling earlier access to the latest therapies for multidrug-resistant infections. In addition, laboratories can create their own custom AST plates from a selection of over 300 antimicrobials in broad dilution ranges to consolidate and reduce offline testing.

The Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System has an expanded capacity of up to 100 Sensititre plates in a limited footprint that makes it possible to process more tests at one time while conserving valuable bench space. It also features an intuitive touchscreen user interface for convenient operation; 24/7 access to critical test information; and batch load and unload capability for improved testing workflow.