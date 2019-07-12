New initiative to support innovation

Elsevier, the global information analytics business specialising in science and health, has announced that it is expanding its R&D start-up innovation programme called The Hive to include engineering-intensive start-ups. Participants in The Hive will be provided complimentary access to Elsevier’s suite of engineering solutions to help them accelerate the route to market for new innovations. Applications and nominations for The Hive are now open.

Elsevier first launched The Hive in 2016 to highlight the superior levels of innovation in the start-up biotech and pharma sector—and to provide early stage companies with resources to overcome R&D challenges. Engineering-intensive companies face equally complex challenges: Across all industries, software and digital technologies are putting pressure on engineering teams to transform their practices; become more agile; reduce time to market of new products; and work more openly with external partners.



“The role of the engineer continues to evolve rapidly,” said Sumita Singh, Managing Director for Reference Solutions, Elsevier. “Modern engineers spend 40-50 percent of their time searching for trusted information and insights to do their jobs.”



To help engineers face these critical challenges, Elsevier is offering complimentary access to its digital solutions purpose-built to help solve engineering problems, including Knovel a technical reference solution that quickly delivers trusted, accessible and relevant engineering answers & insights; and Engineering Village, the world’s largest engineering literature resource with access to 12 databases and over 190 engineering disciplines. Elsevier’s leading abstract and citation database, Scopus (with the option to receive access to other products, such as ScienceDirect), will also be made available for a select group of companies.



“Engineers must interpret a wide range of data sources including unstructured data, sensor data and connected devices. To excel in their roles, engineers need access to the trusted, comprehensive and easy-to-use digital solutions that provide engineering information at their fingertips, helping them to develop new protocols and products as safely and efficiently as possible.” Singh added.



“Tools like Knovel and Engineering Village have been designed to work together to support an engineer’s workflow and are already well known in large R&D organisations and in academia. With The Hive, we want to expand access for smaller, start-up organisations by giving them the opportunity to become familiar with these tools and extract the needed value to address the weighty challenges they face.”

