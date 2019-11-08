New IC-MS/MS workflow

A new ion chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (IC-MS/MS) analytical workflow is designed to enable food testing laboratories to overcome the challenges associated with liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis of polar anionic pesticides in complex sample matrices.

The Thermo Scientific Anionic Pesticides Explorer is a high-throughput, sample-to-result, IC-MS/MS-based analytical workflow, comprised of the Dionex Integrion High Performance Ion Chromatography system coupled with the TSQ Altis Triple Quadrupole MS, for the multi-residue detection, identification and quantification of anionic pesticides at low concentrations in complex food matrices.

"Anionic polar pesticides, such as glyphosate, are widely used in agriculture, but the difficulties associated with their analysis using LC-MS/MS-based methods have contributed to the infrequent monitoring of these pesticides in the global food chain – a situation that is concerning for consumers and regulatory authorities alike," said Khalil Divan, senior director, food and beverage, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Anionic Pesticides Explorer is an out-of-the-box, easy-to-implement, analytical workflow that allows food safety laboratories to increase monitoring and throughput for quantitation and identification of multiple anionic pesticides in a single analysis."

Katie Banaszewski, method development supervisor, NOW Foods, said, "As a manufacturer of supplements and nutritional products derived from natural sources, it is essential to ensure incoming raw materials are safe, and pesticide testing is a vital step for us confirming this. The application of the Anionic Pesticides Explorer has enabled us to enhance the productivity of our testing workflows through the reliable detection of multi-residue pesticides across a wide range of sample matrices, all within a single, sensitive analytical solution."