New HPLC solution

Torrey Pines Scientific has announced its new EchoTherm HPLC column chiller/heater model CO30 with the largest, easiest to access chamber available. This new column chiller/heater has a temperature range from 4°C to 7°C readable and settable to 0.1°C.

The PID temperature control software regulates temperatures to ±0.2°C, even at ambient. The chamber is large (15.625" tall x 6.385" wide x 5.125" deep) and is capable of holding four 30cm x 1 inch columns, plus a valve, tubing and fittings. The chamber temperature is kept constant throughout by an internal fan. The chamber door opens down to the front, and columns, valves and fittings are mounted on the inside of the door for exceptional, unobstructed ease of access.

TheEchoTherm model CO30 also features RS232 I/O port for programming, and data collection, timer with user settable Auto-Off, Peltier technology with no CFCs, separate chamber and valve drains, and 12 month warranty. The unit comes with valve mounting hole, 3-wire AC line cord, fused high and neutral lines, and instruction manual.

The Model CO30 is available in models that operate on 100, 115, or 230 VAC, 50/60Hz. UL, CSA, and CE approvals.