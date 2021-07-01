New hot plate

Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new EchoTherm model HS65 programmable digital stirring hot plate with five stirring positions for use in chemical, pharmaceutical, environmental, biochemical, and other laboratories where reproducible, accurate, hands-off sample preparation and experimentation are a must.

With the EchoTherm model HS65, programming is done through the front panel membrane switch and full-functioned custom liquid crystal display. The unit can store 10 programs in memory of as many as 10 steps each where each step is a temperature, temperature ramp rate (if wanted), stirring speed and time. Each program can be made to repeat itself automatically from 1 to 98 times or infinitely. All programs are stored electronically. Each stirring position can be set to the same speed or to individual speeds. Non-programmed operation can be done as well.

Heater plates are 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) white, solid ceramic glass for excellent chemical resistance and quick heating. The plate surface can be heated from ambient to 400°C. Plate surface temperature or solution temperature is controlled directly to 1°C of the target. Accuracy is 1% of the reading using platinum RTD circuitry. The units are supplied with immersion probe and temperature calibration certificate traceable to NIST.

Stirring speed is 100 to 1500 rpm and controlled by optical coupler to 10 rpm. Count down timer with alarm, user settable Auto-Off, and RS232 I/O port are standard with the unit. The Model HS65 is available in 100, 115, and 230 VAC, 50/60 Hz models. All units are UL, CSA, and CE certified.