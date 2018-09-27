New heating block systems launched

Reflecting customer demand, Asynt has continued to expand its range of DrySyn heating block systems for reactions in tubes, vials and flasks.

In 2018 the company introduced new DrySyn inserts, enabling scientists to heat reactions in 11.80mm, 15.00mm and 27.65mm diameter vials. In addition, it has introduced the ADS2-2 DrySyn Maxi stand-alone 2L base for laboratories wanting to heat larger scale flask-based reactions and the DrySyn SuperMaxi 4L insert for use with the SuperMaxi 5L base.

Martyn Fordham, Managing Director of Asynt commented, "Our ongoing DrySyn developments are aimed at providing chemists with an affordable portfolio of optimised heating block systems to suit a wider range of scales in the laboratory."

DrySyn is an environmentally friendly heating system that enables clean, safe synthesis without the hazards and problems associated with silicon oil baths or heating mantles. Offering better heating rates than an oil bath, there is no need for users to change chemistry either.

Made of chemically resistant, anodised aluminium, the DrySyn range of heating blocks offer excellent visibility and heating performance to over 300ºC and can heat a reaction 25% faster than the oil bath alternative. They provide an excellent heating and stirring performance, without the inherent risks and mess of an oil bath, in addition reducing negative environmental impacts and the costs off oil disposal. The heating blocks help to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and sustainable working environment.