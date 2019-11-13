subscribe
 

General Lab Products

New heater cooler drives application potential

13th November 2019


Hamilton has launched the new Hamilton Heater Cooler (HHC) for heating and cooling of ANSI/SLAS footprint microplates.

The HHC easily integrates with any of the company’s automated liquid handling platforms - including the Microlab Vantage liquid handling platform, Microlab Star and Microlab Nimbus - to increase consistency, walkaway time and overall workflow efficiency in a wide variety of temperature-dependent applications. For those that prefer manual operation, the versatile HHC also functions as a standalone device.
 
The HHC offers a broad operating range of 0-110°C, while its sturdy construction includes moisture prohibitive materials, cable insulation, and a built-in drain to collect and manage condensation. Along with Hamilton’s endless combination of automation options and on-deck tools, the HHC enables researchers to focus on expanding their research boundaries.





