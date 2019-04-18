Anton Paar has launched a new generation of inline refractometers.

The new models L-Rix 5000, L-Rix 5100 and L-Rix 5200 maintain the selling propositions of their predecessors, while adding flexibility, modularity, ease-of-use and data communication options of the new Pico 3000 transmitter.

Measuring with an accuracy of up to ± 0,05°Brix and a repeatability of up to ± 0,025°Brix, the inline refractometers are suited for beverage, food, pulp & paper, sugar, dairy, polymer, metal machining, and many other industries.

The leading optics combined with a long-life LED keeps the unit maintenance free for more than 100,000 hours. The EHEDG-certified refractometers are suitable for hygienic applications and ready for cleaning and sterilisation in place at temperatures up to 145°C.