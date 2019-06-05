New gel electrophoresis equipment

Syngene has launched a new range of robust horizontal and vertical gel electrophoresis equipment. The new units save scientists time and effort by providing an easy to use, versatile platform to run consistent quality DNA and protein gels for visualisation in the firm's imaging systems.

With a wide range of tank and tray sizes, as well as many comb options, the new horizontal and vertical electrophoresis units can run a huge variety of PAGE and agarose gel types and sizes, all of which are compatible with visualisation in Syngene imaging systems. Featuring sturdy injection moulded construction and corrosion-resistant platinum electrodes, all the tanks in the range offer a robust, leak proof-environment, guaranteeing user safety and long product life.

In a choice of four sizes, the horizontal gel units, known as the SynMini, SynMidi, SynChoice and SynMaxi allow scientists to run gels as small as 7cm x 7cm right up to 20cm x 20cm. Each tank comes with two or three (for the SynChoice) sizes of cleverly designed indentation free, UV transparent gel trays and a choice of combs in four different thicknesses. These combined features make the new Syngene horizontal gel electrophoresis units the most cost-effective and versatile solution for running DNA and RNA gels currently available.

With a choice of two sizes, SynPAGE and SynWave vertical electrophoresis tanks can be used with 10cm x 10cm or 20cm x 20cm gels to run up to four hand cast (additional plates required) or two commercial pre-cast gels from any major supplier. Featuring glass plates with permanently bonded spacers that are easy to seal between pressure bars, guarantees consistent gel thickness and leak free casting. For cost-effective versatility, scientists wanting to transfer their proteins to Western blots, can also fit the new vertical electrophoresis tanks with a modular blotting insert.