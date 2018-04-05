New formulation for determining food contaminants

Restek has announced the launch of a new standard formulation that was developed specifically for methods that couple LC with GC-FID to determine mineral oil hydrocarbon contaminants that migrate from processing equipment and packaging into food.

This 10-component mix contains both mineral oil saturated hydrocarbon (MOSH) and mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbon (MOAH) markers that are used to accurately identify GC retention time limits for integration.

The new standard complements an existing Restek mix that is used to correctly cut the LC fractions for subsequent GC-FID analysis. Both standards are certified reference materials (CRM) manufactured and QC-tested in ISO-accredited labs.