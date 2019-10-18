New firmware for reactors

Syrris has upgraded the touchscreen firmware for its popular Atlas HD jacketed reactor systems to offer many of the advanced automation features previously only available using the system's PC-based control software. These enhanced automation options –­ such as pH-controlled and temperature-dependent dosing ­– add to the system's existing functionality to offer even greater flexibility in protocol design.

The firmware upgrade expands the system's touchscreen functionality, allowing users to review reaction protocols at a glance, monitor reactions with real-time data and graphing, and change reaction conditions on-the-fly. Experiment files are easily saved and shared between systems, improving batch-to-batch and site-to-site reproducibility. Advanced safety features ­– such as alarms and automatic shutdown ­– provide true walk-away operation.

Stephan Heffernan, Technical Application Specialist at Syrris, commented: "The Atlas HD is popular with R&D and process development chemists around the world, and these latest developments are a direct result of their feedback ­– reflecting the different ways the system is used across a wide range of sectors. Our PC control software is incredibly powerful, but users in many industries want the convenience of being able to program their reactions directly on the system. This new generation of on-board control is about ensuring that the firmware is as flexible as the hardware, making Atlas HD a powerful, user-friendly option for batch chemistry research."