New FE-SEM launched

Zeiss has introduced its new field emission scanning electron microscope (FE-SEM), GeminiSEM 450. The instrument combines ultrahigh resolution imaging with the capability to perform advanced analytics while maintaining flexibility and ease-of-use.

With GeminiSEM 450, users benefit from high resolution, surface sensitive imaging and an optical system that ideally supports them in obtaining the best analytical results ­ especially when working with low voltages. High-throughput electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) analysis and low voltage X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) deliver excellent results due to the system's ability to precisely and independently control spot size and beam current. With the Gemini 2 design, it is possible to always work under optimised conditions as the user can switch seamlessly between imaging and analytical modes at the touch of a button. This makes GeminiSEM 450 an ideal platform for the highest demands in imaging and analytical performance.



In addition, the new system has been designed to cater for a broad variety of sample types from classical conductive metals to beam sensitive polymers. In particular the variable pressure technology reduces charging on non-conductive samples without compromising Inlens detection capabilities and at the same time enables high resolution EDS analysis by minimising the skirt effect. Based on this design, GeminiSEM 450 provides a flexible instrument suited to a broad variety of applications in materials science, industrial labs and life sciences.