New FE-SEM launched

Zeiss has introduced its new field emission scanning electron microscope (FE-SEM), GeminiSEM 450. The instrument combines ultrahigh resolution imaging with the capability to perform advanced analytics while maintaining flexibility and ease-of-use.
With GeminiSEM 450, users benefit from high resolution, surface sensitive imaging and an optical system that ideally supports them in obtaining the best analytical results especially when working with low voltages. High-throughput electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) analysis and low voltage X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) deliver excellent results due to the system's ability to precisely and independently control spot size and beam current. With the Gemini 2 design, it is possible to always work under optimised conditions as the user can switch seamlessly between imaging and analytical modes at the touch of a button. This makes GeminiSEM 450 an ideal platform for the highest demands in imaging and analytical performance.
In addition, the new system has been designed to cater for a broad variety of sample types from classical conductive metals to beam sensitive polymers. In particular the variable pressure technology reduces charging on non-conductive samples without compromising Inlens detection capabilities and at the same time enables high resolution EDS analysis by minimising the skirt effect. Based on this design, GeminiSEM 450 provides a flexible instrument suited to a broad variety of applications in materials science, industrial labs and life sciences.