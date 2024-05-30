New ebook will help with next-generation sequencing

Medical equipment manufacturer Integra Biosciences has released a new eBook providing a complete guide to next generation sequencing (NGS).

This free online resource explores the advantages and disadvantages of different sequencing methods, and provides a series of educational articles, application notes and testimonials explaining how the company can help to streamline workflows. It covers key subjects such as:

• Different DNA sequencing methods

• Sanger vs.NGS

• Integra’s solutions for NGS workflows

• Helpful application notes

• Customer stories

The comprehensive eBook is for users of all levels of expertise and experience in NGS, regardless of their specific application, and will prove to be a useful tool in any sequencing lab.

