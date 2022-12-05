New dPCR liquid biopsy assays

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced over 50 new Absolute Q liquid biopsy assays to run on the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR system, a fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes with minimal hands-on time. The assays are pre-designed for fast and reliable research in the identification of genetic mutations, including challenging cancer hotspot mutations, to help enable simplification of liquid biopsy workflows.



The liquid biopsy portfolio, which includes 20 previously developed assays, covers common genes such as EGFR, KRAS, NRAS, PIK3CA and PK53. The wet lab verified liquid biopsy assays provide highly sensitive, specific nucleic acid quantification, enabling SNP detection of down to 0.1% variant allele frequency.



In addition, Thermo Fisher’s new Digital PCR Custom Assay Design tool enables academic and clinical research laboratories to quickly generate custom dPCR assays with no design experience necessary. The design tool and assays are suitable for both translational and clinical research settings.



“Liquid biopsy is a cost-effective, minimally invasive means to isolate and analyze circulating tumour DNA and RNA in blood, enabling research in emerging resistance to treatment and toward more frequent monitoring of tumour progression and response to treatment,” said Paul Hung, senior director and general manager, dPCR, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With our highly sensitive and precise Absolute Q liquid biopsy assays and our simplified dPCR workflow, clinical researchers have a powerful toolset to aid in the fight against cancer.”