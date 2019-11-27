New cryogenic tubes

The Ziath range of CryzoTraq 2D-barcoded cryogenic tubes has been introduced wiith the aim of setting a new standard for cryogenic storage of biological specimens at temperatures as low as -196°C.

Worldwide biobanks and biorepositories support many types of life science research including genomics and personalised medicine. To ensure the integrity and viability of specimens stored in these sample storage facilities over long periods of time, the specimens are placed in a sterile storage tubes and immersed in vapour phase liquid nitrogen. Leak-free cryogenic tubes are therefore of utmost importance to ensure sample integrity.

Produced using an innovative two-stage injection moulding process the caps on CryzoTraq tubes deliver outstanding leak resistance. This high integrity closure on the tubes ensures that sample cannot leak out and conversely that no contaminants can enter the tube. This is vitally important because if the specimen is contaminated, it is rendered useless for further research.

To ensure full sample traceability, all tubes have a 2D datamatrix barcode inserted in the base. The insert is secured in place by the use of ultrasound to weld it into place. During this manufacturing process, a linear barcode is printed onto the side of the tube first, and the 2D code is automatically generated from the linear barcode therefore ensuring the two barcodes will always be the same with no errors.

The tubes are manufactured in accordance with ISO 13485:2003, in compliance with ISO 14644 and 14698 (Federal Standard 209) and in a Class 7 cleanroom (Class 10,000). Available in 2ml and 5ml volumes, CryzoTraq tubes are certified free from DNA, DNase, RNase, pyrogens and ATP. Each lot is sterilised with electron beam radiation. The tubes are manufactured from medical grade polypropylene and the caps from medical grade polyethylene.