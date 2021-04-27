New Covid-19 assay

Euroimmun, a PerkinElmer company, has announced the launch of the SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay, a surrogate neutralisation test intended for the detection of neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen causing Covid-19. The CE marked assay adds to the company’s broad portfolio of Covid-19 diagnostics.

In Covid-19, antibodies that target the viral receptor binding domain (RBD) in the S1 domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein have been shown to exhibit a virus-neutralizing capacity, which predominately are IgG antibodies. SARS-CoV-2 enters a human host cell through interaction of its RBD with the host cell ACE2 receptor. However, if the RBD is blocked by specific antibodies formed during immune response, the virus cannot continue to infect and proliferate within the human body. This is why many leading vaccine developments are also based on this protein domain.

The Euroimmun SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA imitates this natural process by determining the inhibitory effect of antibodies capable of hampering the interaction between biochemically produced RBD and ACE2. Unlike standard neutralization tests, which can be labour-intensive and require handling of the live virus in a specialised high-safety laboratory setting, the SARS-CoV-2-NeutraLISA assay is based on well-established ELISA technology and uses non-pathogenic viral proteins. As such, the assay can be processed in common lab settings either manually or automatically.

“In addition to disturbing or altogether inhibiting the pathogen from binding to a host cell, neutralizing antibodies may last for years in the human body and can potentially prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and reinfection,” said Dr. Wolfgang Schlumberger, CEO of Eurimmun. “The SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay supplements our existing CE-marked QuantiVac ELISA and SARS-CoV-2 Interferon-gamma Release Assay which is expected to be available with CE mark soon. In combination, the assays make a powerful trio to help evaluate the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 induced through natural infection or vaccination with S1/RBD-based vaccines from multiple angles.”