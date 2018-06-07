New control concepts for the pharmaceutical sector

Werum IT Solutions, a leading supplier of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing IT solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the authentication expert Nymi have entered a strategic partnership. As part of their collaboration, the two companies are developing joint solutions for the smart authentication of employees on the pharmaceutical shop floor -­ an important prerequisite for ensuring data integrity and increasing efficiency in the pharma and biotech production.

"Together with our customers and partners, we evaluate new technologies for operating concepts on the shop floor of the future," says Christiane Dickel, Product Manager at Werum IT Solutions. "The use of an innovative wearable for authentication has proven to be very promising. We are looking forward to working with Nymi and are confident that our new joint solutions will add significant value to customers in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries."

Nymi offers wearable, biometric authentication solutions that are backed by its Nymi Enterprise Management (NEM) console for ease-of-deployment, security and privacy, while greatly increasing productivity. The Nymi Band is a multi-factor biometrically authenticated wearable that is worn by shop floor workers to perform day-to-day authentication tasks, such as digital signatures within an MES. Once setup, the user simply has to put on the Nymi Band and authenticate using their fingerprint. The device will then remain authenticated for as long as it remains on the user¹s wrist. As an extra layer off security, the band also has sensors to read the wearer's electrocardiogram, this confirms that the person wearing the Nymi Band and placing their finger on the sensor is indeed the authorised person. This authentication solution will be fully integrated into Werum's PAS-X MES and is intended for use in already existing systems as well as by new customers.

"We are excited to be bringing our wearable authentication solutions to the life sciences industry with the market leader, Werum IT Solutions. As manufacturing becomes increasingly digital, we believe the value of continuous authentication will play a critical role to increase data integrity, but also maximise productivity, providing a substantial leap forward for manufacturing IT," says Shawn Chance, VP Strategy at Nymi.