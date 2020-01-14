New collaborative laboratory opens

Zeiss and Kyoto University are intensifying their cooperation and have signed a new strategic research agreement. As part of the agreement, the partners are opening the Zeiss iCeMS Innovation Core – a collaborative laboratory at Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS). As such, the contract aims to further solidify the long-standing partnership between the two institutions. The newly established framework will provide Kyoto University with access to the latest Zeiss microscopy technologies. In return Zeiss will receive deeper insights into the world-class research being carried out in Kyoto, including on new trends in the application of microscopy technology.



“We are enthusiastically looking forward to this solidification of our cooperative efforts with Kyoto University and its renowned scientists. The new level of interaction will provide us with even better insights into the microscopy needs of this world-class institution and deliver crucial input to our developments. We are convinced that both parties will greatly benefit from this new setup”, says Dr. Michael Albiez, Head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions.



“Further evolution of 4D imaging technologies is essential to answering difficult questions in cell biology. Based on our long-standing collaboration, we are excited to assemble a powerful team of iCeMS cell biologists and Zeiss microscopists to enhance our capacities for advancing bioimaging technologies”, adds Mineko Kengaku, Deputy Director of iCeMS and Professor at the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences at Kyoto University. “The Zeiss iCeMS Innovation Core will also act as a shared facility and provide support for researchers needing to acquire imaging data using the leading microscopy technology.”