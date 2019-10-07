New Class II biological safety cabinet

With Thermo Fisher's latest offering, scientists working across biopharmaceutical, bioproduction and applied research applications can now benefit from a new technologically advanced Class II biological safety cabinet (BSC), which has been developed to optimise contamination prevention, information protection and management, and user convenience.

Using its popular BSC technology, the new Maxisafe 2030i joins the previously launched Herasafe 2030i BSC and both systems offer a "smart" self-monitoring safety capability to automatically maintain appropriate air flow and monitor critical conditions in real-time for continuous, uncompromised protection of valuable research. The systems have been designed to connect to the secure Thermo Fisher Cloud for simplified remote sharing and monitoring of key operational and performance data wherever a Wi-Fi connection is available. This allows for improved process control, reporting and asset management, while eliminating the human error potential associated with paper-based procedures.

The Herasafe and Maxisafe 2030i BSCs have been equipped with an advanced, yet simple, method to operate intuitive graphic touchscreen interface, which displays the unit's status and performance data at all times, and provides easy-to-read alerts and messages. As a result, users can feel more confident that the cabinets are functioning properly to protect their samples and working environment, which ultimately drives process improvements and reproducibility of results. Furthermore, the systems' electronic sash with fully hinged opening enables easy access for supplies and equipment, and simplifies cleaning and disinfection. The units also comply with the EN 12469 Standard for Class II BSCs, with the Maxisafe 2030i also complying with the DIN 12980 Standard for cytotoxic substances.