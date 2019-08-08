New cellular screening system

Molecular Devices has announced the launch of the next generation of its FLIPR Penta high-throughput cellular screening system

The new system builds on the success of the FLIPR platform for monitoring of GPCRs and ion channels, offering a new high-speed camera option capable of capturing key dynamics of iPSC-derived neuronal and cardiac stem cells at higher frame resolution. Additionally, the new ScreenWorks Peak Pro 2 software adds capabilities to translate these higher resolution signals into key insights, adding over 30 new measurements to the analysis package.

“The expanded capabilities of the FLIPR Penta system will allow scientists studying organoids and stem cell-derived neuronal and cardiac cells to have a better understanding of toxic compound effects,” explains Sarah Vargas-Hurlston from Molecular Devices. “Combined with our extensive line of assay kits, this new system will enable breakthrough research in ion channels using stem cell models.”