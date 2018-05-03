New cell lines for cancer research

AMS Bio has introduced a new range of over 400 Isogenic cell lines that provide a reliable and efficient alternative to traditional human disease models.

Isogenic cell lines can be used to model any disease with a genetic foundation. Cancer is one such disease for which isogenic human disease cell line models have been widely used. The Isomax range of Isogenic engineered cell line products feature diverse oncogenic driver mutations in various pathways, including the MAPK and mTOR interactive signalling pathways. Over 150+ point mutations engineered across 15+ genes are available like MAPK pathway line diverse mutations in EGFR, KRAS and BRAF.

All cell lines are available with genetically matched 'normal cells' to provide a toolset for enhancing our understanding of cancer biology, or for high throughput screening to identify lead/target compounds for cancer therapeutics.

Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology these cells lines are free from genomic footprints that can impact scientific results and do not require selection markers. All cell lines are expanded from single cell clones and validated at the genomic level by Sanger sequencing. By generating clonal populations of mutant cell lines, AMS Bio can ensure the highest quality and homogeneity of the engineered cells. Alongside this comprehensive library of cell lines, the company offers custom cell line engineering services.

Building on expertise in physiological relevant cell culture, the company offers a novel, miniaturised and high-throughput 3D ex-vivo assay service using standard cell lines, patient derived and xenograft derived cancer cells. AMS Bio has incorporated the isogenic cell line panel into its screening services portfolio. The panel represents more than 15 clinically relevant mutations.