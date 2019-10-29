New CBL reference standard

Cannabicyclol (CBL) is formed through the photodegradation of cannabichromene (CBC). Levels are typically quite low, and the medicinal benefits of CBL are still being researched, but quantifying this compound in cannabis samples is crucial for obtaining a more-complete cannabinoids profile. Restek has just released a new CBL certified reference material (CRM) to further aid labs in the comprehensive characterisation of cannabis.

The new CBL standard is ideal for creating multipoint (5-point minimum suggested) calibration curves for LC analysis. With verified composition and stability, this prepared stock product eliminates the need for in-house standards preparation for greater convenience and lower labor requirements. As a U.S. DEA-exempted formulation, no additional customer permits or licensing are required to purchase within the U.S., and because it's manufactured and QC tested in Restek's ISO-accredited labs, this new CBL standard qualifies as a certified reference material (CRM) that satisfies ISO requirements.