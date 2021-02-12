New benchtop evaporator

Drawing upon Vacuum Vortex Concentration technology, the BioChromato Smart Evaporator C10 offers fast and effective evaporation of up to 10 samples in vials in parallel improving a lab's productivity.

An ideal lab tool for fast and simple removal of even high boiling point solvents such as DMSO, DMF and water, the benchtop evaporator also excels at safe drying of temperature sensitive compounds and efficient drying of solvent volumes as low as 0.1ml.

The Smart Evaporator C10 offers multi sample drying time savings compared to using a nitrogen blowdown evaporator or rotary evaporator. In independent testing, it was shown to reduce the drying time for 8 aqueous samples from 2 hours using a rotary evaporator to just 15 minutes.

The new tool is also proven to dry samples without solvent bumping or splashing, thereby eliminating risk of sample loss, cross contamination and saving valuable time.

The C10 Smart Evaporator offers a productive sample preparation tool for labs tasked with solvent removal directly from liquid chromatography vials or concentration of multiple samples from extraction or fractionation processes.