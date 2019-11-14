New basal and feed medium

Lonza has further expanded its cell culture media portfolio with the addition of the eCHO Basal Medium and Feed, which has been designed to optimise protein production by delivering a consistent yield and highly viable cells while keeping lactate levels to a minimum for optimal protein integrity. Researchers working in the manufacture of recombinant proteins for medical use can now benefit from this new serum-free, chemically defined, hydrolysate-free and non-animal origin medium to advance cell proliferation and enhance productivity. The benefits enabled by using Lonza’s paired eCHO Basal Medium and Feed will be presented during the 2019 PEGS Europe (18-22 November, Lisbon, Portugal) and Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics (9-13 December, San Diego, California) conferences.

Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells are commonly used in the manufacture of biotherapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies, complex glycoproteins and biosimilars. To facilitate the growth of healthy and viable CHO cell cultures for subsequent protein production, it is of utmost importance to use a high-quality medium. However, the lactate typically generated in the course of protein production can have a profound impact on protein integrity, leading to irreproducible, unreliable and misleading results, and even product failure. Furthermore, the clogging of the filters of protein purification systems and the associated product loss are among the most common challenges facing laboratories, and they can severely limit yield.

The eCHO Medium has been specifically developed to address these challenges. Combining basal and feed medium each as a one powder product, the eCHO Medium enhances late-stage cell viability, accelerating protein purification and allowing for the production of a consistently increased amount of proteins per cell. By minimizing the generation of lactate, the medium also safeguards the integrity of proteins, considerably improving post-translational modifications.

The new product is available in both liquid and powder formats to suit varying application throughput needs. Contrary to some similar media available on the market, the powder consists of a single component, minimising preparation time for rapid and simplified production scale-up.