A new autosampler for ion chromatograph

HTA introduce HT1500U, its new autosampler for ion chromatography. The new product boasts excellent quality and reliability combined with a competitive price. The Pittcon 2020 and Analytica 2020 exhibitions will see the introduction of this new product.

HT1500U fits almost any IC analyser available on the market, allowing the automation of both anions and cations analysis with a unique flexible solution. Different configurations are available: stainless steel as well as polymeric needles are supported to deal with metal sensitive applications.

The new product holds up to 40 samples organised in multiple racks - each of them removable - to allow continuous sample feeding and more convenient operations. Open as well as sealed tubes can be lodged on to fit any requirements.

The on-board solvent reservoir - that includes five positions for rinsing solvents corresponding to a total washing capacity of 200ml - allows for the needle and the whole flowpath to be cleaned before processing the next sample.

The HT1500U will completely automate IC analysis without any need for monitoring by lab technicians.