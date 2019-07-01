New automation solutions showcased

Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA), an expert in laboratory automation, promoted its focus on integrated robotic systems as part of the company's all-round automation capabilities at SLAS Europe 2019. PAA also unveiled new corporate branding, in line with its customer-centric strategic growth plan which supports PAA's vision of enabling faster scientific breakthroughs.



At PAA's stand visitors could see the capabilities of the new S-Lab automated plate handler, and discover the benefits of S-Cel laboratory workcells. Featuring easy usability and an affordable price-point, S-Lab renhances automation by cost-effectively offering the same reliability as an expensive robotic arm. Compatible with a wide variety of automatable bench top instruments from various manufacturers and able to handle lidded plates, the solution easily fits standard lab benches. S-Cel systems deliver tailored and fully integrated solutions for rapid assay scalability - from simple benchtop automation through to complex cell-based science. PAA's automation systems are powered by Overlordadvanced scheduling software, allowing more consistent control over processes, higher reliability and greater data connectivity.